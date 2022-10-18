Voter turnout low in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on election day

Only 22 per cent in Maple Ridge and 23 per cent in Pitt Meadows

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C., where local residents were encouraged to vote for mayor, council, and school board candidates. Maple Ridge Alliance Church, one of four voting locations for the Maple Ridge 2022 election. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Voter turnout, normally low in municipal elections, dropped a couple more percentage points this time around.

According to CivicInfoBC, out of an estimated 67,339 eligible voters in Maple Ridge, only 14,491 cast a ballot on voting day for mayor and council. Of those votes, 6,306 went to Dan Ruimy, making him the new mayor of the city. From there, 4,321 to Mike Morden, 2,799 to Corisa Bell, 600 to Darleen Bernard, and 346 to Jacques Blackstone.

Only 22 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

Mayoral candidate, Corisa Bell, who came third in the election with just under 20 per cent of the vote, was disappointed with the turnout.

“Voter turnout is devastating,” she said.

“Democracy only exists when the public is engaged and is participatory in it,” added Bell, noting that only 22 per cent of Maple Ridge voters have decided on the direction of the community’s trajectory.

Mike Morden who was the mayoral imcumbent candidate also expressed disappointment with the turnout.

“My team and I, and I am sure my opponents will agree with this, are taken aback and disappointed at the shockingly low voter turn-out numbers. I fear that segments of our community may not have been given adequate supports to vote. Not that I am questioning the outcome of the election – which I accept – rather, I have to wonder, did we do enough to help people vote,” asked Morden.

Morden said his team spoke with many people who didn’t even know there was an election happening and who complained that they had not received voting information. He elaborated that in other cities voting cards were sent out, “a normal practice in all higher level elections”.

“The rigour on provincial and federal elections is greater, I’d hope to see recommendations to improve the participation as well the process,” he added.

In the 2018 municipal election, eligible voter turnout for Maple Ridge was 33.5 per cent. And in the 2014 election that number was 30.4 per cent.

In Pitt Meadows, out of an estimated 14,575 eligible voters, only 3,391 cast a ballot on Saturday – 23 per cent. Voters in Pitt Meadows tasked with electing six council members plus two for school board, as Nicole MacDonald was already acclaimed as mayor.

In the 2018 election, estimated eligible voter turnout in Pitt Meadows was 40.2 per cent, and in 2014, it was 30.4 per cent.

A total of 17,882 ballots were cast for school board in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The average voter turnout across B.C. was 37 per cent.

