Elections officials have made an effort to get the public out to vote in the Pitt Meadows election. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Voter turnout way up in Pitt Meadows

Hundreds more ballots, still hours to go before polls close

Voter turnout is way up in Pitt Meadows during the 2018 municipal election.

As of 4 p.m., the polls were reporting approximately 4,600 voters having cast their ballots. In all of the 2014 election there were 3,996 ballots cast. So, with four hours left for even more voters to exercise their democratic rights, the city was headed for a significant increase in voter turnout.

Chief election officer Tina Penney said her team has worked hard to promote voting in the election, and politicians have engaged the public.

“Everybody gave it their all – the election team and the candidates,” said Penney.

In 2014, the estimated eligible voter turnout for Pitt Meadows was 30.4 per cent, which was 4.1 per cent lower than the average B.C. municipal turnout of 34.5 per cent. Voter turnout was 22.9 per cent in 2008 and 31.7 per cent in 2011.

“The whole election process has gone extremely smoothly and well, with that turnout,” said Penney.

Polls close at 8 p.m., and Penney’s team will tabulate the results from four advance polls, a mobile poll and mail-in ballots, and polls at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre and the Heritage Hall.

Watch www.mapleridgenews.com for election results and reaction from Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and across the province.

