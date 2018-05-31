Voters can decide in the fall on new way to elect politicians

Maple Ridge MLA Bob D’Eith led working group on electoral reform

Peter Tam, Green party member, was with Fair Vote Canada. (THE NEWS/files)

B.C. voters can choose from three new voting systems in the mail-in referendum on proportional representation this fall.

Attorney General David Eby has decided the ballot will contain two questions – the first being a choice between the current “first past the post” system for choosing MLAs, and a proportional representation system.

The second question will be a choice of three possible new ways of electing MLAs to the legislature.

How many people mail in their choices could decide how much weight the whole exercise carries, says a Maple Ridge member of the Fair Vote Canada committee studying the issue.

“If participation of that mail-in ballot is low, it really doesn’t give the referendum a whole lot of legitimacy,” said Peter Tam, a Green party member.

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith led the working group announced by the new NDP government last fall.

Tam says at least 60 per cent of eligible voters need to mail in a ballot in order to make the vote worthwhile. If half of that turnout supports a change, that still will be only 30 per cent of the overall electorate.

“In order to have a majority legitimacy, one, we need to have a lot of participation in the referendum and, two, the percentage needs to be needs to be higher than the bar they’re setting it at,” Tam said.

If the requirements for a yes vote are higher, people will be more willing to accept a change, he added. If not, the public and the Opposition, will continue to question any result.

In Wednesday’s announcement of the report on electoral reform, Eby said only a majority is needed in the first vote to allow responses to count on three types of possible new voting systems.

Those possible new voting systms:

• dual-member proportional, where neighbouring pairs of voting districts in B.C. would be combined into a single, two-member constituency, except for the larger rural districts, which would remain unchanged;

• mixed-member proportional, which combines single-member districts with party list candidates added to give each party the number of seats determined by their share of the provincewide vote;

• rural-urban proportional representation, with multi-member districts for urban and semi-urban areas, with voters choosing their MLA on a ranked ballot.

In rural areas, a mixed-member proportional system using candidate lists chosen by parties would be used.

The campaign period for the different systems will start July 1 with the ballots to be mailed in between Oct. 22 to Nov. 30.

The complexity of the options means voters will not have a map of the new voting districts when they make their choice. Eby said if voters choose to change to a new system, the voting districts would be determined by the independent Electoral Boundaries Commission.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson called the options an “alphabet soup,” some never heard of before. He said Premier John Horgan broke two promises, including one in last year’s election to offer people a simple yes-or-no choice.

The other was that regional representation would be protected in the referendum, which now will be decided by a simple majority of provincewide results, where rural regions are vastly outnumbered by cities.

If people actually vote for a new system, another referendum would take place, after two elections under the new system, asking the public if it likes the new system or wants to change back.

Eby said his recommendation is that parties that receive less than five per cent of the total popular vote would not get an MLA.

Advocacy organizations will have a spending limit of $200,000 each and political parties will be subject to the same restrictions as an election, with no corporate or union donations permitted.

Tam also wants somehow to increase voter participation, especially among younger people. “The decline is dramatic.”

A move to a single transferable vote system was rejected during a 2005 B.C. referendum because it didn’t receive the required 60 per cent threshold. A referendum on STV in 2009 also failed.

– with files from Black Press

Previous story
BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Just Posted

Voters can decide in the fall on new way to elect politicians

Maple Ridge MLA Bob D’Eith led working group on electoral reform

Fund Run registration still open

Participants can register for the Fund Run up until 8:30 a.m. on race day

Maple Ridge man new top cop in Abbotsford

Mike Serr to take over large municipal police force

Pitt Meadows Day all day long

‘No water balloons’ in water fight with fire department, RCMP.

Letter: No more happy face cookies

The Haney Bakery in Haney Place Mall closes its doors

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

Human bones found on B.C. construction site

Construction halted on a Vancouver Island property near where other First Nations remains had been found

Second marijuana dispensary to open up on Chilliwack First Nation reserve

Health Canada says they are illegal and both are close to residential neighbourhoods

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

Most Read