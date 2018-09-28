Voters can meet the candidates

Two all-candidates meetings in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A cyclist rides by election signs at Bonson Road and Hammond Road in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Voters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will get opportunities to see their mayor and council candidates discussing and debating local issues in the coming weeks.

All of the organizations involved say their goal is to have voters get informed prior to voting in local elections on Oct. 20.

An all-mayoral candidates meeting for Maple Ridge will be held on Oct. 4 from 7-9 p.m. at St. George’s Church.

It will be hosted by the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce, and the moderator will be chamber president Ken Holland. Questions can be submitted in advance via the chamber website at ridgemeadowschamber.com.

An all-candidates meeting, for mayor and council candidates, will be held on Oct. 15 at Webster’s Corner elementary gym, with mayors at 6 p.m. and councillors at 7 p.m. It is hosted by the Webster’s Corners Community Association.

The first of two all-candidates meetings in Pitt Meadows is coming up on Monday, Oct. 1, at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre from 7-9 p.m., hosted by the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce.

All Pitt Meadows municipal election candidates will provide a short speech pertaining to their campaign initiatives and focus areas. The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions.

For more information and to register for this event, visit www.ridgemeadowschamber.com/events/details/all-candidates-meeting-pitt-meadows-4969

The second will be Monday, Oct. 15 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre.

It is hosted by the Committee for Community Involvement, and the event will be live streamed to the group’s Facebook page.

Candidates will have the opportunity to present their platform and speak directly to the voter. Mayoral and council candidates will also answer submitted questions during this moderated event. Written questions are only being accepted at PM2018allcandidates@gmail.com.

The Committee for Community Involvement is a nonpartisan team of Pitt Meadows stakeholders dedicated to involving residence in community matters, says spokesperson Hanna Vorlicek.

All four events are free and open to the public.

Polling station moved

With the closure of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre due to flood damage, polling locations have been moved.

Advance voting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Maple Ridge City Hall at 11995 Haney Pl.

On election day, Oct. 20th, voters who would attend the centre will go to Eric Langton elementary at 12138 Edge St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A man crosses the street at Harris Road and 122 Avenue where election signs are lined up in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

