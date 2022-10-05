Voters will go to the polls in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to choose school board trustees

Five will be voted in for Maple Ridge and two for Pitt Meadows

There’s a lot to know about being a school board trustee, and for those contemplating the position, the local school district recently held an information meeting, to help prepare them for the potential job ahead.

This election voters will be going to the polls to not only choose a mayor and city council, but also a number of school board trustees who are charged with supporting public education in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Trustees make decisions to support student achievement within the entire school district.

While the kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum is set by the provincial Ministry of Education and Child Care, along with funding, and the legal framework within which each board operates, the local school board works together to come up with a strategic plan to set the direction and priorities of the school district.

The board also makes sure that the superintendent carries out their responsibilities of implementing the board’s strategic plan.

This election there are 10 candidates running for a Maple Ridge spot and three for Pitt Meadows. Voters will have to choose five trustees for Maple Ridge and two for Pitt Meadows.

Elected trustees will serve a four-year term, the same as mayor and city council for both municipalities.

School board trustees will represent the needs of around 16,000 students in the district at 22 elementary school, six secondary schools, Ridge Meadows College, Continuing Education, and the Connected Learning Community.

Trustees will spend an average of 15 hours per week participating in monthly board meetings, in addition to advisory and committee meetings as well. They attend year-end graduation and award ceremonies for the six secondary schools and a number of district programs. They visit schools throughout the year and attend various school concerts and performances.

Remuneration for a SD42 school board trustee is $28,200, $29,700 for the vice-chairperson, and $31,200 for the chair of the board.