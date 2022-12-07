Burnaby man Kevin Liew, 30, is seeing entering a SkyTrain station on Nov. 14, 2022, two days before he was found severely injured near the Burnaby hospital. He has since died. (Photo courtesy of VPD)

Burnaby man Kevin Liew, 30, is seeing entering a SkyTrain station on Nov. 14, 2022, two days before he was found severely injured near the Burnaby hospital. He has since died. (Photo courtesy of VPD)

VPD investigating fatal assault of Burnaby man as 13th homicide of the year

Police believe attack occurred near abandoned home off East Broadway

A Burnaby man died in hospital Monday (Dec. 5), three weeks after he was found badly injured from what police say they believe was a targeted assault.

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating 30-year-old Kevin Liew’s death as its 13th homicide of the year.

The department says Liew was found it bad condition near the Burnaby Hospital on Nov. 17. He had to be taken further away to the Royal Columbian Hospital for treatment, however, due to the severity of his injuries. Liew died there on Monday.

VPD says evidence it has gathered since then suggests Liew was attacked near an abandoned home around 8th Avenue and Renfrew Street. No charges have yet been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 604-717-2500.

READ ALSO: Woman being sued by Surrey Animal Hospital for ‘defamation’ on TikTok responds

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathHomicideMetro Vancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. women push to end court-ordered silence placed on sexual assault victims
Next story
Pitt Meadows approves plans to add nine full-time career firefighters

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows has hired Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca as the interim detachment commander as the city transitions toward an autonomous RCMP detachment. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hires interim detachment commander to lead new RCMP detachment

The driver of a vehicle that crashed along 232 Street was airlifted to hospital. (Neil Corbett/The News)
One airlifted to hospital after crash in Maple Ridge

Ann Fantin a volunteer with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society organizes items for Rudolph’s Recycle Gift Shoppe. (Special to The News)
Hundreds have registered for help with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Reading Buddies are teens who meet once a week for six weeks with a little buddy to share their love of reading and books. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Library offers volunteer opportunities for Maple Ridge teens