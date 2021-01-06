Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)

Man charged in New Year’s Eve machette attack that left 2 injured in Vancouver

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Vancouver police are urging victims and witnesses to come forward after a machete attack injured at least two people on New Year’s Eve.

Cruz Joseph, 33, has been charged with four assault-related charges in connection to the incident, police announced Wednesday (Jan. 6)

The attack happened on Granville and Nelson streets at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

A 52-year-old man was allegedly struck in the head by a man carrying a machete. The man stumbled to a nearby restaurant as onlookers flagged down police. He is in hospital with head injuries.

A 26-year-old homeless man suffered injuries to the face about an hour before in the same neighbourhood, and another homeless man, 29, escaped serious injury after being assaulted outside the Canadian Tire on Cambie Street and 7th Avenue days before on the evening of Christmas Eve.

“These attacks appear to have been completely unprovoked,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

“We believe there is at least one more victim, and possibly more, who have not yet come forward. These incidents all occurred in busy places and we believe there are many people who either saw what happened or have information that can help investigators. We’d like those people to give us a call and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

