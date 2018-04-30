Want to hear TransLink’s plans for Maple Ridge?

Regular gasoline now going for $1.60 a litre in Maple Ridge. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

The voice of business wants to hear your voice when it comes to how we get in, out and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

TransLink is making a half-hour presentation about its ongoing area transport plan at a Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce lunch this week. The talk takes place this Wednesday, May 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Chances Maple Ridge on Lougheed Highway and 227th Street.

People will be able to comment on the plan and on the impending arrival of the B-Line express bus service that starts in September 2019 between Maple Ridge and Coquitlam Central station.

Both non-members and chamber members are welcome.

This Monday started off with still higher gasoline prices, with per-litre charges now more than $1.60 per litre in Maple Ridge.

Chamber president Ken Holland will also talk about chamber activities. Tickets are $25 non-members and $20 members. For information, e-mail the chamber at: info@ridgemeadowschamber.com