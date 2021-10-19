A employee is seen at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Grouse Mountain ski resort was recently purchased by B.C. based Northland Properties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A employee is seen at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Grouse Mountain ski resort was recently purchased by B.C. based Northland Properties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Grouse Mountain 1st major B.C. ski resort to require guests be fully vaccinated

But all resorts will need to follow BC Vaccine Card regulations

Visitors to Grouse Mountain will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the ski resort announced Monday (Oct. 18).

The requirement will apply to guests born in 2009 or later and be required for access to all parts of the resort, including the Skyride, mountaintop facilities and activities. Season passholders will be able to utilized the VaxTrax Program, where they can verify their vaccination status at the start of the season and not need to show proof each time.

Employees will also need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While not all ski resort have outlined their COVID policies for the 2021/22, no other ski resorts in B.C. have so far required vaccinations for guests beyond B.C. Vaccine Card policies, which include proof of vaccination for sit down restaurants and indoor ticketed events. Many ski resorts, however, are requiring staff to be vaccinated, including Whistler Blackcomb and Big White Ski Resort.

