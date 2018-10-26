Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties were responding to reports of a domestic dispute

A young man on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested Thursday following an hours-long police standoff in Burnaby.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute in the 7000-block of Canada Way at 6:30 p.m., Mounties said in a news release Friday morning.

The man, 20 years old from Burnaby, had barricaded himself in the house. Police were able to get a woman also inside to safety.

Both the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and members of the Crisis Negotiator Team were called to assist. Police also evacuated the surrounding homes.

Five hours later, police said the man was arrested without incident. He was expected to appear in court later Friday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house
Next story
Supreme Court limits when accused drunk drivers can get breathalyzer logs

Just Posted

Community rallies for Maple Ridge boy who had prosthetic stolen

Family asks for donations to Warm Amps Champs

Spooky houses offer fright delights in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Osprey Cemetery raising money for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Canada

3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

Rotating strikes hit the region as Canada Post and Canadian Union of Postal Workers continue talks

Weapons found on man leaving Maple Ridge homeless camp

Switchblade, modified firearm seized during arrest of wanted man near Anita Place

Election result closes chapter for ex-Maple Ridge mayor

Ernie Daykin says no more politics for him.

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Gang Busters: How Abbotsford Police are tackling the issues

Four-member gang crime unit formed in response to Lower Mainland conflict

Young woman charged in Surrey crash that killed soccer star Travis Selje, 17

Rituraj Kaur Grewal to appear in Surrey provincial court on Nov. 13

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

A win or tie for Saskatchewan on Saturday would also guarantee the team home-field advantage

Supreme Court limits when accused drunk drivers can get breathalyzer logs

The court argues the records are not material to how a breathalyzer works on any given day

B.C. Olympian race walks 25K for 25 days to raise money for kids in sports

Evan Dunfee has walked 25 kilometres each day for the past 25 days to raise money for KidSportBC

Most Read