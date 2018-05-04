Animal trainer Bonnie Judd holds a talent search for small dogs on Sunday, May 6 in Abbotsford. A second search for larger dogs takes place on May 20. (Submitted photo)

Wanted: Pooches with personality and panache

Talent search for small dogs takes place Sunday in Abbotsford

  • May. 4, 2018 12:02 p.m.
  • News

Charming, clever and petite pups of all kinds are invited to pop by an event in Abbotsford this weekend to see if they have what it takes for a career in the film industry.

Bonnie Judd, an animal trainer whose K9 Co-Star facility is located in Aldergrove, is holding a search to find new talent available for training and filming in the burgeoning industry both here and afar.

Her facility has been home to many famous creatures, including monkeys, turtles, dogs, wolves and wild boars.

The talent search – open to dogs who weigh 15 pounds (6.8 kg) or less – takes place Sunday, May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Paw Street Market (1828 McCallum Rd.) in Abbotsford.

Judd is looking for pooches who are “fairly personable” and have a “certain something.” She will be checking out their appearance, personality and abilities.

Prizes will be awarded for the cutest, most talented, most outgoing, most photogenic, rescues with the most personality, and more.

A similar search for dogs who fall outside of the 15-pound range takes place at the same location on Sunday, May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Judd suggests that pet owners bring along their dogs’ favourite toys and treats so they are comfortable during the process.

Previous story
B.C. woman expecting twins pulled over rushing to hospital
Next story
B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Just Posted

Representing B.C. at sledge hockey nationals

Ridge player has ‘a bright future’ in the game

2018 Home Show starts today in Maple Ridge

More than 375 exhibitors, showcasing everything to renovate, decorate and landscape your home.

Maple Ridge makes last-ditch plea for talk on social housing

Council though split, some want modular homes built

Home Show has something for everyone

If you’re itching to tackle that home renovation or design project but… Continue reading

Maple Ridge condo prices up by 50 per cent in one year

Latest figures from Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Wanted: Pooches with personality and panache

Talent search for small dogs takes place Sunday in Abbotsford

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

District to cap Quarry Rock hikers after locals faced with congestion

New parking rules coming to Deep Cove this summer, starting in May

Most Read