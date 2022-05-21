Warm long weekend weather ahead for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Theresa Herrington shared this picture of Bella. It is supposed to be a sunny weekend. (Special to The News)

It’s going to be a fair-weather long weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be mostly sunny in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, with a high of 21C Saturday and 22C on Sunday. These are slightly warmer temperatures than the historic average of 19C.

Winds will be light and variable both days, and campers will find it mild in the evening – with the low of 7C on Saturday and only dropping to 10C on Sunday night.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a high of 18C and there will be a 24 per cent probability of precipitation, according to Weather.com.

If you want to see the sunrise, be up by 5:15 a.m. (5:19-5:17 a.m.), and the sunset will be just before 9 p.m. (8:55-8:57).