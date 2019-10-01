Warrant issued for Skytrain robbery suspect who choked victims until they passed out

Charged is Andrew Krizmanits of no fixed address. The 42-year-old is well known to police

In this handout photo, released Sept. 12, 2019, the suspect is pictured at Stadium SkyTrain Station on Aug. 20, 2019, prior to allegedly choking and robbing a 26-year-old man. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Charges have been laid and a warrant issued after police say the public helped identify a robbery suspect who choked the victims until they passed out.

Earlier this month, Metro Vancouver Transit Police released video and photos of a man alleged to have befriended victims on two occasions at SkyTrain stations in Vancouver.

In the early hours of Aug. 18, a 45-year-old man was tackled and put into a headlock until he was unconscious near the Marine Drive Canada Line station. His phone was stolen.

Two days later, a 26-year-old man at Stadium SkyTrain Station was also put in a headlock and choked until he fell unconscious. Police said his wallet was stolen and his credit card later used to make a $400 purchase at a convenience store.

Andrew Krizmanits, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts each of robbery attempting to choke to overcome resistance, police said Tuesday.

Investigators believe the 42-year-old, who is well known to them, may be headed to or already in the Sunshine Coast or Eastern Canada.

He is described as white, about 6’1, with a stocky build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

“We are very concerned by the level of violence Krizmanits is willing to use. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Transit police,” said a news release.

Transit police can be reached at 604-515-8300 or by text at 87-77-77 and refer to file 2019-15236.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Most Read