A crew of contractors and builders worked to create wheelchair ramps for a Langley woman denied funding by a government program. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

WATCH: Freedom returned to Lower Mainland amputee thanks to ramps built by volunteers

Jean Moulton’s mobility has been given a boost by the weekend project.

Langley’s Jean Moulton finally has wheelchair ramps on her manufactured home, thanks to a group of Good Samaritans.

On Saturday, a work crew arrived and assembled ramps both inside and outside Moulton’s home.

“I thought it was amazing that the guys did that,” Moulton said.

The double amputee uses a wheelchair or scooter to get around much of the time.

When she moved from an apartment in Langley City to her Brookswood home, she had hoped to use a government program to fund the ramps.

But lengthy delays with the paperwork led to a big disappointment in August – Moulton put in her request only to be told that the $5 million in funding for the Home Adaptation for Independence (HAFI) program had run out for the year.

She wouldn’t be able to apply again until spring of next year.

That would have left Moulton struggling up and down the four steps of her home on a prosthetic leg and with one arm for support. She said it took her up to four minutes to get down four steps.

After Moulton’s story appeared in the Langley Advance, Daniel Fedosenko of Mr. Home Inspector and contractor Shawn Reid saw the story and decided to help out.

READ MORE: Volunteer crew ready to build wheelchair ramps for Langley amputee

READ MORE: Lack of government funding leaves Langley double-amputee struggling

They pulled together materials and a crew and arrived on Saturday. They have wrapped up almost all the needed work. All that remains to do outside is to put down a no-slip coating so the ramp will be easier to navigate when wet.

“It’ll be a lot better for me going out,” said Moulton, a member of Langley Pos-Abilities, a group that helps locals with disabilities.

She said she’s fortunate to be helped, but worried about the HAFi program or its successor next year, and other people who were denied funding.

“I feel it could happen to everybody or anybody that applied for it,” she said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

mclaxton@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences
Next story
Langley council candidate censured after Facebook comments probe

Just Posted

Letters: ‘Ground further into Haney mud’

‘Homelessness is not a crime.’

Letters: Eroding drive to reduce, reuse and recycle

‘We have our garbage down to such a small amount.’

Huge downtown Maple Ridge project underway next spring

First phase will compres 154 housing units

OCOP: ‘Staying positive through trauma’

Mickey Currie is a cancer survivor who emphasizes the importance of a family doctor.

Maple Ridge radio host who lost her life to cancer to be honoured at Woman of Worth Awards

Tammy Moyer lost her life to pancreatic cancer in 2016

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

WATCH: Freedom returned to Lower Mainland amputee thanks to ramps built by volunteers

Jean Moulton’s mobility has been given a boost by the weekend project.

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

Most Read