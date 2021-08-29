Watch out for these road closures in Maple Ridge

Several road closures and partial road closures have been affecting traffic in the past couple of months in Maple Ridge. The city will be continuing to work on some more construction and repair projects in the coming days and months.

One of the latest closures announced by the city is on a portion of Dewdney Trunk Road. Starting Aug. 30, until Sept. 30, there will be partial road closure on Dewdney Trunk Road between 222 St. to 223 St.

This work will mean that there will be no left turn permitted onto Dewdney Trunk Road off of 223 Street or Plaza Street and parking on the south side of Dewdney Trunk Road will also be unavailable.

Partial Road Closure – August 30 to September 10 on Dewdney Trunk Road Between 222 St. to 223 St. https://t.co/5QEbvAplC1 — City of Maple Ridge (@YourMapleRidge) August 24, 2021

The city has also issued a traffic alert from Aug. 23 to February 2022 on 216 St. between 124 Ave. and 128 Ave. as the crew will be working to replace the watermain and sanitary sewer. This will lead to single lane, alternating traffic during construction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The traffic lanes will be reinstated after working hours.

Some of the other ongoing closures in the city are:

Road closure on 112 Ave. from 240 St. to 241A St.: Frazer Excavating will have single lane alternating traffic in place from July 19 to Sept. 3 for the construction of the retaining wall. Single lane alternating traffic began on July 19 during work hours.

Partial road closure on 232 St. from Dewdney Trunk Rd. to 112B Ave.: The city is working to complete a multi-use path and on improvements for a Capital Project on 232 Street since May 3 until Sept. 30. during which time single lane, alternative traffic would be allowed in the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Full road closure on 112 Ave. between 246 St. and Lockwood St.: Gemco Construction is working on installing sanitary infrastructure on 112 Avenue for the North East Albion development since Aug. 16, 2021 until Jan. 9, 2022.

During the partial and full road closures, the city is urging residents to follow all traffic signs and flaggers in and around the work zone.

