VIDEO: Surrey Mayor given COVID-19 vaccination on same day as first teachers in city

Visit fraserhealth.ca/vaccine to learn more or to book a COVID vaccination appointment

Surrey teachers and Mayor Doug McCallum were among those given COVID-19 vaccination shots on Wednesday (March 24).

Eligibility to book an appointment in McCallum’s age bracket came into effect Wednesday, and the mayor “promptly went online and scheduled an appointment for his immunization shot, which he received this afternoon,” according to a news release.

“The light in this long tunnel that we have been travelling in is getting brighter everyday,” McCallum, who is 76, said in the release. “We can get there sooner if everyone gets vaccinated when it is their turn.”

“I can assure you that booking an appointment was easy and fast through Fraser Health’s online process and that the shot I received today was done safely, quickly and virtually pain-free,” he added. “Let’s stamp out COVID. Book your immunization shot as soon as your turn comes up.”

In North Surrey, in a clinic set up at the former Best Buy store at Central City Shopping Centre, Derek Duke and Shannon Akester were among the first Surrey-area teachers given vaccination “jabs” on Wednesday afternoon, as part of a roll-out announced by provincial health officials earlier in the week.

Three rec centres in Surrey will serve as mass immunization clinics for Fraser Health starting March 29 at Cloverdale Recreation Centre and South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre. Fraser Health is planning to open a third Surrey clinic at Guildford Recreation Centre, on a date to be announced later.

• RELATED STORY: COVID hospitalization costs $23,000 per stay, four times as much as average: CIHI.


