IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence. (Black Press Media file photo)

Independent Investigations Office

Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at B.C. vigil hurt during arrest

BC RCMP say man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

A police watchdog is investigating after a man was hurt while being arrested for yelling racial slurs at a Lower Mainland vigil for victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, BC RCMP say they have called the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) to examine Sunday’s arrest in Surrey.

Police say officers attended a prayer vigil at Surrey Civic Plaza at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 17). The vigil was being held held for victims of the recent New Zealand mosque shootings that killed at least 50 people.

Police say a man was “acting suspiciously” and was allegedly yelling racial slurs and taking photos of both police vehicles and people in the area.

SEE ALSO: Surrey man mourns the loss of classmate killed in New Zealand mosque attack

BC RCMP say the man was arrested and while officers tried to take him into custody, he was injured. The man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for “non-life threatening injuries.”

In a release sent late Monday afternoon, IIO says the man needed surgery.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

Surrey is scheduled to host another vigil for the New Zealand mosque shootings on Friday at Holland Park.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New Zealand shootings will prompt careful gun review in Canada: Goodale
Next story
One of the biggest cow shows in Canada is coming back to the ‘Wack

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s tent city evacuation shelter closing

Becomes a night refuge only, then shuts for good March 31

Former Maple Ridge resident in Sonic Boom Music Fest

Aaron Graham will be featured at the upcoming Sonic Boom Music Festival

UPDATE: Styrofoam melting machine the cause of Saturday’s fire in Pitt Meadows

Fire spread quickly to surrounding Styrofoam and lumber

Looking Back: Books and haircuts

What do they have in common?

Bees facing high mortality after long, hard winter

Some Pitt Meadows beekeepers seeing half of their hives die

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

No injuries, pollution in Vancouver Harbour ship collision: Transport Canada

Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators look into the incident

Budget 2019: Five things to watch for in the Liberals’ final fiscal blueprint

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release the Trudeau government’s final budget on Tuesday

New concussion guidelines launched for Canada’s Olympians, Paralympians

The guidelines will be in effect at this summer’s Pan American, Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru

B.C.- based Tilray to focus investments on U.S., Europe as Canadian assets “overpriced”

Tilray reported its latest earnings for the quarter

Accused Surrey transit cop shooter’s bail hearing set for April

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, is accused of shooting Transit Police Constable Josh Harms, 27

Alphonso Davies doubtful for Canada game against French Guiana in Vancouver

Canada will be without injured captain Scott Arfield and veteran Will Johnson

Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at B.C. vigil hurt during arrest

BC RCMP say man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

Most Read