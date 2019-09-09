Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

North Vancouver RCMP reported Elizabeth Joanna Napierala as missing on Sept. 3, 2019. She was found dead in her home on Sept. 5, 2019. (RCMP handout)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was found dead in her North Vancouver home, even though Mounties had checked the dwelling two days before.

The RCMP conducted a welfare check at the home of Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, on Sept. 3, and could not find her. They issued a news release that same day, reporting her as missing and asking the public for help.

The news release said Napierala was last seen on Sept. 2, and that she suffers from health conditions that “leave her vulnerable to being outside and prone to falling down.” Her weight was listed as 69 lbs. on a 5’8” frame.

Two days later, the RCMP informed the Independent Investigations Office that Napierala had been found at home. She was later declared deceased.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigats two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

The office, which looks into incidents of serious harm or death involving police in B.C., is investigating what role, if any, the police’s actions or inaction may have had in the woman’s death.

Chief civilian director Ron MacDonald said Mounties were the ones to find her, but declined to comment on the circumstances that led them back to her home.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

Just Posted

Trial starts for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Condo plans for historic corner in Maple Ridge

319 units planned for former site of Mussallem Motors

SLIDESHOW: Artists give talk at Métis art exhibition in Maple Ridge

Forget-Me-Not, Métis Rose: The Far West runs until Oct. 26

New Netflix series filmed at Maple Ridge film studio

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco was filmed at The Ridge Studios

Property Brothers promote literacy with new book

The Scott brothers have partnered with educational food service provider Chartwells

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

Ducktona 5000 fundraiser set for Crescent Beach

Rubber duck race to benefit Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 5

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Langley needs official ask to name park after teen who died of suspected overdose: mayor

Someone has to make an application to Langley Township, mayor says

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

Langley studio announces plans to build new 600,000 sq. ft. production centre

Proposal would make Martini Studios biggest production facility in Lower Mainland

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Most Read