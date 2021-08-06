Watchdog investigating fatal Sea-Doo crash on Okanagan Lake involving off-duty Mountie

The incident unfolded yesterday near Summerland

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

A man seriously injured in a collision between two personal watercraft on Okanagan Lake has died.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, Aug. 5, at about 11:30 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a report of an unconscious man on a Sea-Doo somewhere between West Kelowna and Peachland. However, it appeared the man was actually closer to Summerland.

Officers reached out to private boaters in the area to see if someone could help the man on the Sea-Doo.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a boat launch in Summerland where they met the operator of one of the watercraft, who identified themselves as an off-duty RCMP officer. The operator of the other watercraft was the man who died as a result of the crash.

Due to a Mountie being involved in this incident, the BC Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate the off-duty officer’s actions.

READ MORE: ‘We got your back’: Okanagan Indian Band firefighters

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Last day for input on proposed improvements to Whonnock Lake Park
Next story
Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order

Just Posted

Alex Pope accepts a donation from Vancity on behalf of the Haney Farmers Market. (Special to The News)
Credit union donates to Haney Farmers Market

A fire at Devonshire Court Housing Co-op left 14 units uninhabitable. (The News files)
Maple Ridge affordable housing operator asks for federal funds

Residents say there are no stop signs at several corners and people often speed past Westview Park. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
City of Maple Ridge seeking resident interest in traffic calming measures for Laityview area

This map shows the proposed location of new showers, changerooms and washrooms, and a new permanent caretaker’s residence at Whonnock Lake Park. (The City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Last day for input on proposed improvements to Whonnock Lake Park