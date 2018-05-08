A cottage in Waterford, N.B., is surrounded by flood waters on Wednesday, April 16, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gilles Daigle)

Water begins to recede in flood-soaked parts of New Brunswick

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Geoffrey Downey of the Emergency Measures Organization says water levels in Fredericton have decreased by about 30 centimetres from eight metres to about 7.7 metres this morning.

In Saint John, the levels are at about 5.6 metres — a drop of about 10 centimetres from Monday.

But, Downey says it still could be days before hundreds of people who left their homes are able to return to them.

Related: Floodwaters in New Brunswick to rise for another day

About 100 roads are still flooded and some bridges are not passable, while the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between Fredericton and Moncton.

Downey says Saint John could be below flood stage by Saturday, but people may still not be able to get into their homes in areas further north like Grand Lake and Jemseg that were inundated.

Related: N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hawaiian volcanic eruption leaves former Vancouver resident shaken
Next story
Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Just Posted

Tappers and flappers in Thoroughly Modern Millie

Back to flapper era in Xtreme Theatre production.

Not a chicken barn, but rural homes proposed for east Maple Ridge

But would require exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

Ridge Meadows Home show draws bigger crowd

Booth collecting signatures against shelter sparks debate

Looking Back: Facebook is good for something

“We Call It Haney!!” crowd-sourcing at its finest.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows mayors on side for wage raise reversal

Public didn’t like the idea of retirement allowance

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions in lost revenue: Fraser Institute

A new report by the think-tank group suggests that Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Lower Mainland day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

5 to start your day

IIO to probe Chilliwack incident, two hospitalized in South Surrey blaze and more

Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Alberta laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha to Humboldt, Saskatchewan but the fatal crash hit close to home for Dale Gilbert and her husband Scott.

Most Read