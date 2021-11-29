City hasn't provided an approximate time of reopening yet. (Google Maps/Special to The News)

Water main break causes road closure in Maple Ridge

Repair work begins between 236 Street and 132 Avenue to Fern Crescent and 132 Avenue

A water main break in Maple Ridge has the city issue a road closure, offering an alternative route instead.

According to an update from the city, operations centre staff members are on scene at a water main break at 236 Street and 132 Avenue to Fern Crescent and 132 Avenue.

The city has put in place a full road closure due to the watermain break. Residents north of this location will be able to use Larch Avenue as an alternate route.

The time line for repair is unknown at this time.

