Water scam in the works in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge is sending out a warning about a scam involving people purporting to be city public works employees.

The scam involves people posing as city employees telephoning homeowners to discuss the supply and quality of their tap water.

The fraudsters then try to set up appointments to visit people’s homes.

“This is a scam,” the city said Monday.

“The City of Maple Ridge does not randomly call out to citizens on water quality and supply issues. We respond to calls from the public,” the city said.

People are asked to tell their friends and neighbours about the scam.

People also can call the city’s operations centre at 604-463-9581 at any time to verify the identification of a city employee.