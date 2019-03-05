Water scam in the works in Maple Ridge

City warns of people calling homes about water supply

Maple Ridge is sending out a warning about a scam involving people purporting to be city public works employees.

The scam involves people posing as city employees telephoning homeowners to discuss the supply and quality of their tap water.

The fraudsters then try to set up appointments to visit people’s homes.

“This is a scam,” the city said Monday.

“The City of Maple Ridge does not randomly call out to citizens on water quality and supply issues. We respond to calls from the public,” the city said.

People are asked to tell their friends and neighbours about the scam.

People also can call the city’s operations centre at 604-463-9581 at any time to verify the identification of a city employee.

Previous story
Russian business man with ties to Trump accused of hacking

Just Posted

UPDATE: Emergency shelter takes in 35 from Maple Ridge homeless camp

Housing minister says province has proposed previous projects in Maple Ridge, but none has progressed.

Two Maple Ridge students awarded Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship

The scholarships were awarded to 160 Canadian students

Maple Ridge wants ideas on fibre optic

Seeking expressions of interest on light-speed communications

New fire chief chosen for the City of Pitt Meadows

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces

Minister frustrated by housing issue in Maple Ridge

Comments at opening of housing in Vancouver

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

UPDATE: Teenager rescued from vehicle in water-filled ditch in Fraser Valley has died

Kyle Ruffell, 17, rescued in dramatic fashion on Feb. 19 succumbed to his injuries on March 3

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Victoria to honour fallen firefighters

The BC Fallen Fire Fighters’ Memorial honours those who have died in the line of duty

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

Most Read