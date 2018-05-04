Waterfront Station to get $17-million upgrade

Station to expand with new entrance, as well as escalators, staircases to be replaced

At the humble age of 42, Waterfront Station is getting an upgrade.

TransLink announced $17 million in funding Friday to be used to extend the building and create a new entrance, as well as a new elevator, escalators and staircase. The station will also undergo seismic upgrades.

“Our system is aging and it is absolutely imperative that we make significant investments in maintaining a state of good repair,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said at a news conference.

“These upgrades to the SeaBus terminal will provide a much needed refresh that will improve safety and accessibility for the more than 17,000 people who ride SeaBus each day.”

TransLink said this is one of 98 active maintenance and repair projects throughout Metro Vancouver.

The upgrades are to begin within the next year, and the SeaBus will operate as normal during construction.

