Watering restrictions in effect for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Stage 1 watering started May 1, means lawns can be sprinkled once per week

Lawn watering restrictions come into effect for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows effective May, and will last until Oct. 15.

Stage 1 is the first level of restrictions, which for residential property owners means they can water one morning per week, with automatic watering from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and manual watering from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Odd numbered addresses are allowed to water Sundays, and even numbered addresses on Saturdays.

Non-residential properties water from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. with automatic watering, or 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. with manual watering. Even numbered addresses water on Mondays, and odd numbered addresses on Tuesdays.

For more information see metrovancouver.org

Edible plants are exempted from all regulations.

New lawns, or lawns being trated for the European Chafer Beetle, can be watered with a permit from the resident’s city hall.

Watering trees, shrubs and flowers can be done on any day from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. using a sprinkler, or any time watering by hand.

Maple Ridge city staff working in the field will be dropping off notices when they observe people who are not in compliance with the stage 1 watering restrictions. Staff will also be responding to complaints received on the operations line 604-463-9581. The addresses are being logged, and further non-compliance will be turned over to bylaw services, which may result in fines.

City of Pitt Meadows bylaw enforcement is at 604-465-2445.

