(Libreshot.com)

(Libreshot.com)

Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

At least 1.3 million Canadian children were living in poverty prior to the pandemic, and that number has likely only increased, according a report released by Campaign 2000.

The organization’s Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Canada estimates that prior to COVID-19, one in five children were living in poverty.

“Never before have these inequities been so apparent and the need to close gaps so dire,” the report said.

“First Nations, Inuit, Métis, racialized, immigrant children, children with disabilities and children in female led lone parent families are all overrepresented in rates of poverty, while income and wealth continues to concentrate at the top.”

The report found that the national child poverty rate dropped by less than half a percentage point between 2017 and 2018. It grew in some provinces and territories, including Nunavut, Nova Scotia and Manitoba, and dropped “modestly” in others, including British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario.

The report made a series of recommendations, including improving access to federal aid for families who may have trouble accessing. It noted that the Canada Child Benefit “made an important difference” when it was introduced in 2016 but that the improvement has not remained.

Child care was another issue identified. The report stated that there are regulated childcare centre spaces for just short of 29 per cent of children up to five years old, a problem that can disproportionally affect single-parent households.

Some groups were more marginalized than others, according to the report. It found that among First Nations children who are status, 53 per cent of on-reserve First Nations children and 41 per cent of those who live off-reserve lived in poverty. In First Nations children without status cards, the poverty rate is 31 per cent. Poverty rates for Inuit and Metis children are at 25 and 22 per cent, respectively.

“The federal government has a fiscal responsibility to First Nations communities through treaties and the Indian Act but funding falls significantly short from what other Canadians receive,” the report stated. “Lack of culturally appropriate, accessible and locally delivered services remain a barrier for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples living in urban and rural communities.”

The report recommends paying “full compensation to the First Nations children, parents and grandparents who were harmed by inequitable funding for child welfare services on reserve .”

Branching out to overall child poverty, the report made several funding recommendations to improve income inequality. The report called for a tax of one per cent on wealth over $10 million, two per cent on wealth over $100 million and three per cent on wealth over $1 billion, stating this could generate nearly $20 billion each year. Further, the report called for the government to create an inheritance tax of 45 per cent, just above the U.S.’s current tax of 40 per cent, as well as reduce preferential tax rates on capital gains and investments and close tax havens, changes it said would bring in $34 billion in savings and new funding.

Looking at the impact of COVID-19, the report recommended an “excess profit tax” that would focus on companies that made extraordinary profits during, and due to, the pandemic.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Child welfarePoverty

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Permanent fishway approved for Big Bar landslide site

Just Posted

A view of the Eric Dunning Trail. (Justin Bolognese/Alltrails)
Maple Ridge first responders rescue runner from Golden Ears Park

Woman who suffered broken ankle offers her story, and thanks to rescuers

Once again the Fraser Valley Regional Library is offering to waive library fines in lieu of donations to the local food bank. The program runs until early January. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Librarians help get people in the holiday spirits

With a plethora of seasonal resources available, the local libraries have lots to offer members

Bjorn Wejr’s front yard in Maple Ridge is a favourite for passers by. (Special to The News)
Christmas traditions: Maple Ridge man’s front lawn features more than 180 light-up statues

Bjorn Wejr travels as far as Tacoma, WA to add to his Christmas blow mold collection each year

Pitt Meadows flooding in 2005. (THE NEWS/files)
Pitt Meadows needs $121 million for dike upgrades

Dike system would fail in most extreme flooding and seismic events

An excavator is underwater at the new pump station being built at Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue. (Special to The News)
Excavator takes a dip at Maple Ridge construction site

Metro Vancouver is investigating the incident at Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Makenna (left) and her sister Raelyn hit all the high notes in their ‘A Covid Christmas’ video.
VIDEO: Langley family creates Christmas COVID song

Olynyk family share ‘A COVID Christmas’ parody song, inspired by A Christmas For Two

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries has clear rules about mask wearing, but says its employees are not enforcers. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Unmasking BC Ferries: Questions raised about COVID-19 rules, enforcement

Ferry corporation says crew not enforcers, random RCMP checks aimed at car decks

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Crews affix radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
Permanent fishway approved for Big Bar landslide site

$176-million project will be completed by spring of 2022

Fraser Valley Regional Library patrons can pay their fines with non-perishable food items Dec. 9 through Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)
Swap food for fines at your local Fraser Valley Regional Library

From Dec. 9 through Jan. 13, library patrons can “pay” their fines while helping local food banks

Most Read