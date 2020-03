Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

A mainly sunny day expected in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, with a mix of sun and cloud, Environment Canada reports. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

A mix of sun and cloud is expected in Ridge Meadows on Thursday, Environment Canada reports.

The weather will be mainly sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 2 C.

Thursday evening will see cloudy weather with a 60 per cent of showers late evening and overnight – except a few flurries over higher terrain.

Sunrise is 7:30 a.m. and sunset 7:11 p.m.

