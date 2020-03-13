Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach a high of 12 C in Ridge Meadows, according to Environment Canada. (Scott Mowbray/Special to The News)

WEATHER: A rain-free weekend forecast for Ridge Meadows

Cloudy and windy weather expected on Friday

No rain in the weekend weather forecast, but a cloudy and windy Friday the 13th is expected for Ridge Meadows, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C on Friday.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

The weather will be mainly cloudy with the wind picking up around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Overnight weather will also be cloudy, but only partly windy.

Saturday weather will see a mix of sun and cloud with overnight weather being clear.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and a low of – 1 C.

On Sunday, the weather will be sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 12 C.

Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear with temperatures reaching a low of – 1 C.

Sunrise on Friday is 7:28 a.m. and sunset at 7:12 p.m.

