Environment Canada expects the rain to end around midnight. (The News files)

More rain in the forecast for Ridge Meadows on Monday, Environment Canada reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 6 C.

The rain will end around midnight leaving cloudy weather.

Sunrise on Monday is 6:50 a.m. and sunset at 5:55 p.m.

