Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 for part of Metro Vancouver, including Ridge Meadows. (Environment Canada photo)

WEATHER: Air quality alert for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach 25 C Monday

It won’t be quite as warm Monday as yesterday in Ridge Meadows, but a special air quality alert does remain in effect.

On Sunday, temperatures in Pitt Meadows reached 35.8 C, but Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 25 C and 28 C inland, according to Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

But with the humidex, temperatures will reach 30 C and 32 C inland.

Overnight weather will become partly cloudy near midnight and temperatures will reach a low of 16 C.

The weather agency continues to have a special air quality statement in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver, including Ridge Meadows where hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

“Exposure to air pollution is particularly a concern for children, the elderly, and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease,” Environment Canada warns.

Those that may have been exposed to wildfire smoke should also consider taking extra precaution to reduce exposure.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” according to Environment Canada.

For more information visit www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html and www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grizzly bear attack sends one person to B.C. hospital in serious condition
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

Just Posted

WEATHER: Air quality alert for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach 25 C Monday

Artists invited to contribute to large Hammond murals

Maple Ridge Community Foundation is accepting art submissions until Aug. 28

LOOKING BACK: Happy to be have museum doors back open to the public

But, due to COVID, there are restrictions and safety guidelines guests will be asked to adhere to

Work will disrupt traffic on Dewdney Trunk Road

Maple Ridge city hall has plans to keep lanes open during busy commutes

Continued quest for political office has Dozie eying seat in Victoria

Maple Ridge man seeks to unseat current NDP MLA Bob D’Eith ahead of next provincial election

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

BREAKING: RCMP searching after reported Harrison Lake drowning

Search and Rescue volunteers are assisting

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

Searing heat and humidity leads to air quality alert

The high concentrations of ozone are expected to continue today, and maybe longer

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

Grizzly bear attack sends one person to B.C. hospital in serious condition

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Most Read