WEATHER: Air quality alert for Ridge Meadows

Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 for part of Metro Vancouver, including Ridge Meadows. (Environment Canada photo)

It won’t be quite as warm Monday as yesterday in Ridge Meadows, but a special air quality alert does remain in effect.

On Sunday, temperatures in Pitt Meadows reached 35.8 C, but Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures reaching a high of 25 C and 28 C inland, according to Environment Canada.

But with the humidex, temperatures will reach 30 C and 32 C inland.

Overnight weather will become partly cloudy near midnight and temperatures will reach a low of 16 C.

The weather agency continues to have a special air quality statement in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver, including Ridge Meadows where hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

“Exposure to air pollution is particularly a concern for children, the elderly, and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease,” Environment Canada warns.

Those that may have been exposed to wildfire smoke should also consider taking extra precaution to reduce exposure.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” according to Environment Canada.

For more information visit www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html and www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

