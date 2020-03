Rain is expected to begin around noon, according to Environment Canada. (Daria Rem/Special to The News)

It’s cloudy this morning but the rain is coming, according to Environment Canada.

The morning will remain mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, but the rain will begin around noon Tuesday.

Wind is also expected Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 4 C.

Rain will end late evening.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 6:48 a.m. and sunset is 5:57 p.m.

