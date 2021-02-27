(Black Press - file photo)

WEATHER: Enjoy the sun today, prepare for a week of rain

Clouds and rain to arrive by evening, Environment Canada forecasts

The Lower Mainland will see its last bit of sun today for a week, Environment Canada forecasts.

From Abbotsford to Vancouver, the weather predictions see rain setting in by evening, and hanging around for the next six days.

Clouds will shroud the sun until at least next Friday, and everyday has at least a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The temperatures will have average lows of plus 2 degrees during the nights, and average highs of plus 9 degrees during the days.

Abbotsford’s forecast for the next week. Screenshot from Environment Canada’s website.

