WEATHER: Flurries, rain, hail, clouds, Ridge Meadows weekend forecast

Ridge Meadows is forecasted to get it all today.
A few rain showers and wet flurries will end Friday morning making way for cloudy weather and leaving a risk of hail, according to Environment Canada.
Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of – 1 C.
There is a 30 per chance of showers forecasted early Friday afternoon, but it will clear in the afternoon.
Overnight weather will see a few clouds.
But it will become increasingly cloudy after midnight with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries overnight.
On Saturday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries in the morning.
Temperatures will reach a high of 12 C and a low of 5 C.
Overnight weather on Saturday will be cloudy.
Sunday will see clearing. Temperature will reach a high of 12 C and a low of 2 C.
Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear as well.
Sunrise of Friday is 6:43 a.m. and sunset at 7:45 p.m.
