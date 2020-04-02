WEATHER: Flurries, showers, clouds forecasted for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

A chance of flurries remains in the forecast for Ridge Meadows Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Thursday will see mainly cloudy weather but a 60 per cent chance of wet flurries or rain showers is expected early morning.

Later, a 60 per cent chance of rain showers is forecasted for late morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather will be mainly cloudy, but a few rain showers or wet flurries will begin after midnight.

Sunrise on Thursday 6:45 a.m. and sunset 7:43 p.m.

