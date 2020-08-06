WEATHER: Heavy rain, mix of sun and cloud forecasted for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 20 C Thursday

Heavy rainfall in Ridge Meadows Thursday is forecasted to end making way for a mix of sun and cloud, according to Environment Canada.

Rain will end this morning around 10 a.m. leaving a mix of sun and cloud, but a 30 per cent chance of showers will remain, the weather agency reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 20 C and a low of 14 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will be mainly cloudy in Ridge Meadows.

Temperatures will reach a high of 20 C and a low of 15 C.

Overnight weather will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

