Temperatures to reach a high of 11 C

A chance of showers is forecasted for Tuesday in Ridge Meadows, according to Environment Canada. (The News files)

Environment Canada forecasts mainly cloudy weather in Ridge Meadows on Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 11 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather will remain cloudy with a chance of showers, but the weather agency also forecasts a 60 per cent chance of wet flurries over higher terrain.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 6:49 a.m. and sunset at 7:40 p.m.

Environment Canada weather