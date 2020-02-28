WEATHER: Rain remains in weekend forecast for Ridge Meadows, sun expected too

Environment Canada reports a weekend high of 9 C on Saturday. (Anssi Koskinen/Special to The News)

Environment Canada is forecasting rain in Ridge Meadows’ weekend weather, but the sun is expected to make an appearance too.

Friday will see cloudy weather in the morning with rain beginning late in the afternoon and windy near the water.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 4 C.

The rain will continue overnight but end early morning making way for clouds.

Saturday is expected to clear with temperatures reaching a high of 9 C and a low of zero.

Overnight weather will see cloudy periods.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with temperatures reaching a high of 7 C and a low of 3 C.

But periods of rain are expected to begin Sunday night.

Sunrise on Friday is at 6:56 a.m. and sunset at 5:50 p.m.

