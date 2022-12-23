WEATHER: Residents asked to clear drains ahead of expected heavy rains

Flooding, complicated by accumulations of snow, is expected to cause new set of problems

Another dump of snow, followed by freezing rain made clearing cars – as well as roads and walkways – on Friday morning (Dec. 23) difficult. DriveBC advises don’t travel unless essential. (The News)

As forecast, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge have been hit with a dump of snow followed by pockets of ice pellets and freezing rain.

It’s reportedly making roads treacherous and travel challenging, again forcing DriveBC to issue an advisory to only drive if absolutely necessary.

A severe storm warning was issued for the Lower Mainland overnight.

That storm brought with it continued arctic outflow conditions, followed by heavy snowfall, followed by freezing rain.

Maintenance crews continue to actively work around the clock to deal with the weather conditions.

Residents are also advised to be prepared, in case the combination of accumulated snow and rains cause power outages.

While morning temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, by mid-afternoon forecasters say the temperature will be hovering at 0C or just above, and stay that way through the night.

More moderate temperatuers will continue into Saturday, Christmas Eve, bringing what’s projected to be heavy rainfall. By Christmas Day, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows can expect more seasonal weather with temperatures at about 7 or 8C with periods of rain.

Once the temperatures warm, there will be an extreme risk for flooding, with the piled snow impeding drainage channels. Residents are reminded to clear their storm drains of snow, to help minimize flooding.

There will also be an extreme risk for pothole development, as the road base temperatures rapidly rise. DriveBC expect potholes to remain a risk for several weeks, and advises motorists to be careful and observant of pavement conditions.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/(http://www.drivebc.ca/)

