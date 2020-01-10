Higher elevations in Maple Ridge will get 15 to 25 cm of snow. (Black Press Media files)

WEATHER: Snowfall warning in effect for Maple Ridge

All School District 42 school are open Friday

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge.

Between five to 25 centimetres of snowfall is expected to accumulate by noon Friday depending on elevation.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is producing snow over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning,” the weather agency reports.

The highest accumulation will be over the North Short and the northeast region of Metro Vancouver. Higher elevations of West and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey and Maple Ridge will get 15 to 25 cm.

The Fraser Valley can expect between 5 to 15 cm total accumulation be early afternoon Friday.

Environment Canada is reminding commuters to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be reduced at time in heavy snow.

Stay tuned for updates.

