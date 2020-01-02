WEATHER: Special statement issued for Fraser Valley as storm approaches

A strong Pacific storm will impact regions on Thursday afternoon and Friday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. coast and interior, including Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Environment Canada – Twitter)

A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver by Environment Canada, including the Fraser Valley.

A strong Pacific storm is on the way Thursday afternoon and Friday for the B.C. coast, the weather agency reports.

The storm will approach the coast Thursday.

Precipitation is expected to spread onto Vancouver Island late this morning and onto the south coast early this afternoon. Strong southeasterly winds will also develop Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will initially be cold enough to allow for some of the precipitation to start as wet snow over higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the south cast.

Heads Up! Special Weather Statements issued for both the BC coast & BC interior. A strong Pacific storm will impact the regions on Thursday afternoon and Friday. For all the details: https://t.co/o3ZNrOlyjr#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/3gNgKBlpPq — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 2, 2020

By Thursday evening warm air along with the storm will drive freezing levels and temperatures higher so that precipitation changes to rain for most communities.

Snow could persist longer in Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, Environment Canada stated.

The heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue all day Friday. The highest rainfall amount will be over the central coast, but Squamish, northern sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will also see significant amounts of rainfall.

In areas where snow does accumulate, a higher chance of localized flooding is possible.

