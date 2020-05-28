WEATHER: Temperatures to reach 21 degress in Ridge Meadows

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21 C in Ridge Meadows on Thursday, Environment Canada reports.
Although the weather will be warm there is increasing cloudiness forecasted early Thursday.
Temperatures inland will reach a high of 25 C.
Overnight weather will see a few clouds and temperatures will see a low of 12 C.
Sunrise Thursday was 5:13 a.m. and sunset at 9:03 p.m.
Here's a look at the weather forecast for #LangleyBC, #MapleRidge and #PittMeadows heading into the weekend. If planning to be outdoors best to get out there today and tomorrow, according to @environmentca @LangleyTimes @MapleRidgeNews pic.twitter.com/6nbWfrbE85
— Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) May 28, 2020
