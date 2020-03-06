WEATHER: ‘Wet flurries’ Friday, but sun in weekend weather forecast for Ridge Meadows

Weekend high expected Sunday with temperatures reaching 10 C

Environment Canada calls for “wet flurries” in higher terrain on Friday, sunny weather is expected this weekend. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

The forecast calls for a chance of rain and a promise of sunny weather this weekend in Ridge Meadows, according to Environment Canada.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per chance of showers early morning, with wet flurries over higher terrain – then a mix of sun and cloud.

twitter.com

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C.

The evening will see partly cloudy weather.

READ MORE: Three competing to be BC Liberal candidate in Maple Ridge-Mission

On Saturday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C and low of 0 C.

Overnight weather on Saturday will be partly cloudy.

But sun is expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 10 C and a low of – 2 C.

Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear.

Sunrise on Friday is 6:42 a.m. and sunset at 6:02 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.