WEATHER: Wet snow likely in parts of Ridge Meadows

Rain is expected for much of the day in Ridge Meadows. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

Rain and a chance of wet snow is forecast for Ridge Meadows, Environment Canada reports.

Tuesday will see rain and cloudy weather, but a chance of wet snow over higher terrain early this morning.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and a low of 3 C.

Rain is expected to end Tuesday evening, but a 30 per cent chance of showers will remain. The weather will clear before Wednesday morning.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:34 a.m. and sunset at 7:08 p.m.

Most Read