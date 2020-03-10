WEATHER: Wet snow likely in parts of Ridge Meadows

Rain and a chance of wet snow is forecast for Ridge Meadows, Environment Canada reports.
Tuesday will see rain and cloudy weather, but a chance of wet snow over higher terrain early this morning.
Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and a low of 3 C.
Rain is expected to end Tuesday evening, but a 30 per cent chance of showers will remain. The weather will clear before Wednesday morning.
Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:34 a.m. and sunset at 7:08 p.m.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.