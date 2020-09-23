WEATHER: Winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Ridge Meadows

A special weather statement is in effect

Environment Canada is forecasting winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm for Ridge Meadows to kick off the fall season.

The weather agency has issued a special statement for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge.

Wednesday will see windy weather with 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall, the weather agency reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 17 C and a low of 14 C.

Overnight weather will see rain with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Ridge Meadows will record about 10 to 20 millimetres of rainfall overnight.

Weather pattern will carry on into Thursday and a risk of a thunderstorm will remain.

Heads up: PATTERN CHANGE! The first in a series of weather systems makes landfall on the BC coast tonight through tomorrow morning (Sept 23, 2020). Wet and blustery conditions expected!https://t.co/glRmcAzwed#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/YfFZebyJhI — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 22, 2020

