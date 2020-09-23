Environment Canada is forecasting winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm for Ridge Meadows to kick off the fall season. (The News file photo)

WEATHER: Winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Ridge Meadows

A special weather statement is in effect

Environment Canada is forecasting winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm for Ridge Meadows to kick off the fall season.

The weather agency has issued a special statement for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge.

Wednesday will see windy weather with 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall, the weather agency reports.

READ MORE: First rainstorm of the season pelting the Lower Mainland

Temperatures will reach a high of 17 C and a low of 14 C.

Overnight weather will see rain with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Ridge Meadows will record about 10 to 20 millimetres of rainfall overnight.

Weather pattern will carry on into Thursday and a risk of a thunderstorm will remain.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First rainstorm of the season pelting the Lower Mainland
Next story
Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Just Posted

Outpouring of generosity for Christmas Hamper Society after safe stolen

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows group has recouped stolen $10,000 several times over

Seniors Food Bank starting again in Maple Ridge

The service will be offered every Monday

WEATHER: Winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Ridge Meadows

A special weather statement is in effect

TRAFFIC: Vehicle stall westbound Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows

Crews are en route

First rainstorm of the season pelting the Lower Mainland

Batten down the hatches as heavy rains, wind, and some localized flooding possible

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Refresh of Liberal government’s agenda comes amid new looming COVID-19 crisis

Lockdowns saw fed spending soar to historic levels in effort to offset pandemic’s blow to Canadians’ livelihoods

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

Most Read