Week sees 217 cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

The Greater Vancouver geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week of April 4-10, from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were 217 cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in the week ending April 10, according to the latest numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Compared with neighbouring cities, there were 210 cases in Langley, 313 in Abbotsford, 514 in Tri-Cities and 1,573 in Surrey.

The Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows case count was down slightly from the 231 for prior week, ending April 3.

From the time period January 2020 to March 2021, the two cities have had 1,941 COVID-19 cases recorded, out of almost 115,000 in the province as of Wednesday.

There were 885 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for all of 2020, and Fraser Health was asked about the spike of 448 cases in the most recent two-week period.

“Across the province, and in our region, we are continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. To help minimize the risk of transmission in our communities, and to protect ourselves and our loved ones, we must remain diligent in continuing to follow the Provincial Health Officer orders and recommendations,” said Fraser Health spokesperson Krystle Landert. “This means reducing social interactions, gathering indoors with your household only and avoiding all non-essential travel.”

It is important everyone continue to follow public health guidance. Stay home when you are sick, wash your hands often, keep a physical distance from others, and, if you are in a public space or workplace, wear a mask. She also emphasized the need for testing.

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as they experience COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” said Landert. “Testing for the virus will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and leads to rapid identification of cases and immediate isolation to prevent further transmission and prevent outbreaks. With high rates of COVID-19 transmission in our communities and increasing prevalence of variants of concern, testing is crucial at this time.”

“If you are directed by public health to be tested you need to ensure you adhere to that direction immediately,” she said.

