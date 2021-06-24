Weekly COVID-19 case count drops to 20 in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

The BC Centre for Disease control map shows the geographic breakdown of COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 19. The 20 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is the lowest number this year. (Special to The News)

COVID-19 case counts for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have reached their lowest number this year.

The latest BC Centre for Disease Control map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health areas shows just 20 cases for the two cities for the week of June 13-19.

Case counts hit a high of 231 for the week ending April 3, but have generally been falling since. The week prior, there were 50 cases.

The map shows similarly low case counts across the region, and the average daily rate is now down to less than five cases per 100,000 population across all of Greater Vancouver.

Province-wide, new infections have been below 100 per day since last week, with 90 on Sunday, 45 on Monday and 56 on Tuesday.

B.C. has reached more than 77 per cent of adults vaccinated, with more than one million second doses applied as the province prepares for the next step in its reopening plan as early as July 1.