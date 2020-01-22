Train is back on schedule.

West Coast Express locomotive has been fixed

The little train that could back on schedule through Maple Ridge

Repairs have been made and one of the West Coast Express locomotives is back in business, hauling commuters back and forth from Maple Ridge to Vancouver, with the usual five rush-hour trains.

TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said Wednesday that the engine has been fixed and the commuter rail service is back to normal schedule, as of this Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: Early a.m. train through Maple Ridge cancelled, until further notice

The first westbound train from Mission leaving at 5:25 a.m., had been cancelled lastWednesday, as well as the first three mornings of this week because of the locomotive troubles. The second eastbound train from Vancouver in the afternoon, had also been cancelled.

To make up the difference, TransLink increased the number of cars on the remaining four trains from eight to 10.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police arrest 12 anti-pipeline protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en
Next story
UPDATED: Union claims Maple Ridge wants to contract out operation of new Albion Community Centre

Just Posted

UPDATED: Union claims Maple Ridge wants to contract out operation of new Albion Community Centre

Emails obtained by FOI show discussions with YMCA.

West Coast Express locomotive has been fixed

The little train that could back on schedule through Maple Ridge

Meadowridge students unleash their robotic talents

FIRST LEGO League competition took place at Meadowridge School

Borrow $8 billion for Fraser Valley rail link, Abbotsford mayor urges province

Henry Braun urges province to borrow billions to connect Abbotsford & Chilliwack to Metro Vancouver

Fire in second storey suite of Maple Ridge building

No one home at time, two dogs, cat are OK

Victoria police arrest 12 anti-pipeline protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Pooches Jasper and Jake bring comfort to Abbotsford Police Department

Comfort dogs there for cuddles and play time when needed

One dead following pedestrian collision in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on 24 Avenue near 188 Street

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Most Read