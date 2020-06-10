West Coast Express ridership up 200 per cent

System-wide TransLink saw an increase of about 85 per cent in ridership

Boardings on the West Coast Express have increased by 200 per cent since April.

In a release detailing TransLink’s ridership recovery since the second week of April, that saw the lowest ridership levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Coast Express saw the largest growth in demand.

From April 5 to 11 there were 2,000 boardings on the West Coast Express. Then from May 31 to June 6 there were 6,000 boardings.

System-wide was an increase of about 85 per cent in ridership. The bus system saw a 81 per cent jump, the Expo-Millennium line a 87 per cent jump, ridership was up 103 per cent on the Canada Line and up 130 per cent for the SeaBus.

HandyDART ridership has increased only 56 per cent.

“I’m very pleased to see our customers gradually returning to the transit system,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in the press release. “We’ve worked hard to ensure our customers have confidence in transit by developing the Safe Operating Action Plan, which keeps our services as safe and reliable as possible,” he added.

The plan includes increased cleaning and sanitizing of transit vehicles and hubs, increased service levels, more space between customers where possible, and the recommendation that all customers wear a mask, if they are able to do so.

 

