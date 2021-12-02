West Coast Express to resume between Maple Ridge and Mission

TransLink advised service will resume in time for the Thursday afternoon commute

West Coast Express train service will resume during the afternoon on Dec. 2. (THE NEWS/files)

West Coast Express trains will resume regular service later this afternoon between Maple Ridge and Mission after a mudslide impacted the tracks.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, first responders were called to a landslide around the south end of Fir Street in Maple Ridge.

Shortly after TransLink advised that due to a mudslide on Canadian Pacific tracks, trains would be unable to travel east of Maple Meadows Station. Bus bridges were immediately available for commuters trying to return to Mission.

Salem Woodrow with Canadian Pacific said the mudslide was, “cleared not long afterwards”.

“I don’t have a specific time, but I know it was a few hours – maybe less – after the slide occurred.”

However, at around 9 p.m. TransLink said Thursday morning’s West Coast Express service would be still impacted from Mission to Maple Ridge.

For customers travelling from Mission City and Port Haney, TransLink set up a bus bridge to stop at Mission City, Port Haney, Maple Meadows – and Coquitlam Central to connect with SkyTrain if the bus was not able to reach Maple Meadows by the scheduled West Coast Express departure times.

When service resumes on Thursday, Dec. 2, TransLink warned that trains may be delayed arriving into Port Haney and Mission City Stations due to slower speed requirements through the mudslide area.

TransLink thanked passengers for their patience.