West Coast Ford donates 300 face shields to Ridge Meadows Hospital

Maple Ridge’s West Coast Ford Lincoln has donated 300 protective face shields to Ridge Meadows Hospital to support front-line health-care workers.

Last month, the Ford Motor Company of Canada announced it began production of face shields at its Windsor, Ont. site operations to help protect Canadian medical personnel and first responders.

On May 7, the company announced it’s increasing the production of the face shields, with plans to make 2.75 million.

West Coast Ford Lincoln president Michelle Jones-Ruppel said dealerships were given an opportunity to receive and donate the face shields.

“We thought that the Ridge Meadows Hospital, the front-line staff, could definitely use some (personal protective equipment) in this difficult time,” said Jones-Ruppel said. “To be able to give back to our community is definitely a big thing, we were please we were able to do that.”

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation released a statement on Instagram thanking Ford for the contribution.

“It truly is #thankfulthursday for the frontline #healthcareheroes at Ridge Meadows Hospital,” the post read. “We were so excited to receive 300 faceshields from our friends at West Coast Ford Lincoln in partnership with Ford Motor Company.”