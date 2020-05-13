Health-care workers receive a 300 face shields from Ford. (Contributed photo)

West Coast Ford donates 300 face shields to Ridge Meadows Hospital

Ford Motor Company of Canada says it’s making 2.7 million face shields

Maple Ridge’s West Coast Ford Lincoln has donated 300 protective face shields to Ridge Meadows Hospital to support front-line health-care workers.

Last month, the Ford Motor Company of Canada announced it began production of face shields at its Windsor, Ont. site operations to help protect Canadian medical personnel and first responders.

SEE ALSO: Fraser auto sound business starts producing face shields

On May 7, the company announced it’s increasing the production of the face shields, with plans to make 2.75 million.

West Coast Ford Lincoln president Michelle Jones-Ruppel said dealerships were given an opportunity to receive and donate the face shields.

“We thought that the Ridge Meadows Hospital, the front-line staff, could definitely use some (personal protective equipment) in this difficult time,” said Jones-Ruppel said. “To be able to give back to our community is definitely a big thing, we were please we were able to do that.”

SEE ALSO: Maple Ridge man hopes to hit home run with face shield that clips to baseball cap

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation released a statement on Instagram thanking Ford for the contribution.

“It truly is #thankfulthursday for the frontline #healthcareheroes at Ridge Meadows Hospital,” the post read. “We were so excited to receive 300 faceshields from our friends at West Coast Ford Lincoln in partnership with Ford Motor Company.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police
Next story
‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Just Posted

West Coast Ford donates 300 face shields to Ridge Meadows Hospital

Ford Motor Company of Canada says it’s making 2.7 million face shields

Adoptions skyrocket, emergency boarders up at Maple Ridge SPCA

Branch manager Krista Shaw concerned about the drop in donations during COVID-19 pandemic

Shelter space expanded at Ridge Meadows Ministries to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Salvation Army is not creating new spaces rather alleviating crowding

Maple Ridge dentist develops project to virtually meet patients

P2PDentist is a secure patient-to-dentist program that provides tools required for dentists

Suspected predators have Albion and Whonnock on guard

Two suspicious incidents reported in east Maple Ridge neighbourhoods have residents alarmed

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

‘White Rock is closed to visitors this weekend’ – city council

Extra policing, bylaw officers mulled in light of COVID-19 infractions over Mother’s Day weekend

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

Most Read