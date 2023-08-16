Elephant Mountain from the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Aug. 16. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Elephant Mountain from the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Aug. 16. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

West Kootenay has worst wildfire smoke in B.C.

Trail, Nelson and Castlegar’s air quality was ‘hazardous’ Wednesday afternoon

Trail, Nelson and Castlegar were the most smoke-polluted communities in B.C. as of Wednesday afternoon.

IQAir, which measures air quality across the world, said Trail reached 374 on the air quality index (AQI), which the site categorizes as “hazardous.” Nelson followed at 326, followed by Castlegar at 294 as of 3:30 p.m.

A score of zero to 50 is considered good quality by the website.

IQAir states the wildfire smoke level in Trail is 64.7 times the World Health Organization’s air quality guideline value.

Several Okanagan communities including Lumby, Vernon, Sicamous, Salmon Arm and West Kelowna were also listed as hazardous.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert for much of much of central and southeastern B.C.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” the alert states. “Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

The origins of the smoke appear to be fires in the South Okanagan and the Kamloops areas, according to the site firesmoke.ca.

In the Kootenays, there are two wildfires of note both in the East Kootenay: the Horsethief Creek blaze burning at 3,918.5 hectares and the Lladnar Creek at an estimated 1,200 hectares.

READ MORE:

Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Love The Maple Ridge News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Photos released of suspected getaway car in B.C. Sikh temple shooting
Next story
124 soldiers and two military aircraft en route to help fight NWT wildfires

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows not solving issues with new park drug use ban

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Coquitlam RCMP/Special to The News)
Missing Coquitlam woman found dead in Mission

Latina members of SAG-AFTRA walk on a picket line outside Disney studios on July 28, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Film industry workers focus of coming Maple Ridge job fair

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was last seen leaving her Coquitlam residence on Friday, Aug. 11. (Coquitlam RCMP/Special to The News)
1 arrest made in missing Coquitlam woman case